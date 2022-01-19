NEWS!

Nuggets trade Bol Bol and PJ Dozier plus a future 2nd to Boston in a three way deal with San Antonio, which will send, 3-point shooter, Bryn Forbes to Denver.

This pod breaks down the PJ Dozier Trade and the series of unusual events that finally lead to Denver moving on from Bol Bol. Get my initial reaction to the trade and my three keys to replacing PJ Dozier.

Will this mid-season trade serve Denver well? Will Denver add Boogie Cousins to their bench with the extra cap space?