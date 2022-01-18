Nuggets trade for Bryn Forbes during the podcast | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn reacts live (at about the 28 minute mark) to the Denver Nuggets trading for San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes in a three-team trade, sending out Bol Bol, PJ Dozier, and a 2028 second round pick. Ryan discusses the benefit of Forbes as a shooter, as well as rotation possibilities and financial ramifications. Before then, Ryan was discussing practice, the positive vibes, and trade speculation on a smaller move. Lo and behold...