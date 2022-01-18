Woj: Nuggets acquire Bryn Forbes for PJ Dozier and Bol Bol

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching and with that some teams are making moves. One of which is the Denver Nuggets. They have been rumored to be interested in Bryn Forbes earlier last week, and it has now come to fruition. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nuggets have been involved in a three team trade that sends Bryn Forbes to Denver, PJ Dozier and Bol Bol to Boston, and Juancho Hernangomez. Denver also sends a second round pick out in the deal.

Denver, Boston and San Antonio are making a three-way trade that includes Juancho Hernangomez to Spurs, Bryn Forbes to Denver, Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 19, 2022

Denver is saying goodbye to Bol Bol for the second time in two weeks, and he is also now likely out for months after having a foot surgery after a failed physical which resulted in a trade sending him to Detroit being voided. PJ Dozier on the other hand has been a defensive specialist for the Nuggets for the past couple of seasons. However, he tore his ACL earlier in this season and is going to miss the remainder of the season. He was also on an expiring contract and was up for a new contract after this season ended. They also are sending a second round pick in the deal, though as of writing this article we do not know the specifics of that pick.

In return for their assets the Nuggets are receiving former Spurs guard Bryn Forbes. Forbes is a sharpshooter who is shooting 42% from beyond the arc this season and shoots 41% for his career. He is a small guard, only being 6’2” but he brings shooting to the table which the Nuggets desperately need off the bench. He brings the shooting gravity that the Nuggets need.