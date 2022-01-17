Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 125-102 loss to the Utah Jazz as Nikola Jokić goes for a massive triple-double in a game where the bench unit had no answer for Rudy Gobert and company. Ryan briefly discusses the loss, including how difficult it would be under the best of circumstances, before transitioning into the topic of reinforcements. The Nuggets had 10 players available tonight, it’s clear they need help. Ryan shares his thoughts on when and how could they get the help they need.
Schedule loss against the Jazz, Nuggets need reinforcements | Pickaxe and Roll
