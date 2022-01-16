Nuggets dominate the Lakers, reach the midpoint of the season | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 133-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers as Nikola Jokić goes for an efficient triple-double and the bench dominates once again. Bones Hyland had career highs in points and rebounds, Jeff Green changed roles seamlessly once again, and Davon Reed made LeBron James fall down. Ryan discusses the major points from tonight’s game before discussing the state of the Nuggets at the midpoint in the regular season.