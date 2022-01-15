Highlights: Bones Hyland scores career-high 27 points, drills six threes to lead Nuggets past Lakers

Saturday night was a night to remember for Nuggets rookie Bones Hyland as he put together a breakout performance to help lead Denver to a 133-96 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. In his 33 minutes off the bench, Hyland scored a career-high 27 points points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, 6-of-10 from beyond the three-point line while also recording his first career double-double with a career-high 10 rebounds.

It was not just three-pointers where Hyland was making his presence felt as he also made this unreal spin-cycle layup in the first half:

This happened during the course of a first half in which Hyland scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, 4-of-5 from three. Even though he didn't score as much in the second half, Hyland was still incredibly efficient with his play and made positive things happen when opportunities presented themselves.

Hyland has now put together back-to-back games of 17+ points and five plus threes as he’s starting to find his stride once again. In games where Hyland has scored in double-figures this season the Nuggets are 9-0, so when Bones is rolling it often means the Nuggets are rolling as well.

Here’s to hoping Bones continues to take the league by storm and give the Nuggets great minutes off the bench. Watch all the highlights from Bones big night below and once you’re done with that just watch them again because they are pretty spectacular.