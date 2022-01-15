Shams: JaMychal Green enters leagues health and safety protocols

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green has entered the leagues health and safety protocols.

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2022

Green did not play in the Nuggets game against Portland on Thursday night and he now will miss tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. With Green out tonight it will open the door for even more opportunities for Jeff Green to shine, who has played tremendous as of late.

In the Nuggets past four games, Green has shot 27-of-46 from the field (58 percent) and has posted games of 18, 16, 12, and 19 points. Green has also thrown down about 47,000 poster dunks in the Nuggets past few games and is constantly reminding people of his hops even at 35 years of age.