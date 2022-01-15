Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Bones Hyland sends a sweet, yet premature, goodbye to Bol Bol

It was certainly a strange week for the Denver Nuggets, on and off the court. On the court, the Nuggets squeaked out a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder after (no surprise) blowing a big lead in the second half. The team then blew an even bigger lead against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, ultimately losing in a heartbreaking fashion. Then, the team put together an amazing performance against the Portland Trail Blazers, walking away with a 32-point win in a game in which they won every quarter.

Off the court, it was announced on Monday that Bol Bol, who was drafted by the Nuggets in 2019, had been traded to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round draft pick. That afternoon, Bones Hyland sent out a tweet in which he expressed how much he was going to miss his friend and teammate.

BOL IMA MISS YOU MA BOY!!!!!!! FROM SUMMER LEAGUE ALL WAY UP TO NOW, YOU ALWAYS STAYED A REAL ONE ❤️ — Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) January 9, 2022

Three days later however, news broke that the trade had been voided after Bol failed his physical with the Pistons. It remains unclear exactly why he failed the exam, and what this means for Bol’s tenure with the Nuggets. Hopefully, though, there is a happy ending to the story for Bol. Based on Hyland’s tweet, it’s clear that if his NBA journey takes him elsewhere, he will be missed by his former teammates.