El Mago delivers in a blowout win | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 140-108 blowout win as six players each score 16+ points in the best offensive performance of the season. The starters were clicking, led by Nikola Jokić, Will Barton, and Jeff Green. The bench also picked a great time to play well too, led by Facu Campazzo and Bones Hyland (and Jeff Green again!). Ryan discusses both units, what the takeaways are, and ties up some odds and ends around the team.