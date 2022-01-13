All-Star voting update: Nikola Jokic remains second in frontcourt voting

The NBA released their second round of fan voting results for the All-Star game this morning and Denver Nuggets big man — and league reigning MVP — Nikola Jokic remains second in Western Conference frontcourt voting behind LeBron James.

Stephen Curry (West guards), Kevin Durant (East frontcourt), DeMar DeRozan (East guards) and LeBron James (West frontcourt) continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot. pic.twitter.com/dAaVBHrXi5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 13, 2022

Jokic is still at fifth overall in total votes and only trails Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, and James. LeBron has almost 2 million more votes than Jokic, so it may be tough for him to be selected via fan vote, but Jokic most certainly will make the all-star team from the player/media vote that makes up the other 50 percent of the voting.

In 34 games this season, Jokic is putting up MVP numbers once again averaging 25.7 points, 14.1 rebounds, and seven assists per game. Jokic has been able to keep the Nuggets afloat through all their injury woes and has done a tremendous job keeping Denver competitive night in and night out.

Here is the link to vote for Jokic (or any other Nuggets players you think deserves the opportunity) to represent Denver during all-star weekend. Voting concludes on January 22nd at 12pm EST so you have till then to cast your votes.