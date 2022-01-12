Baffling decisions and incapable shooting lead to Nuggets collapse | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 87-85 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, a game that Denver led by 25 points in the middle of the third quarter. An inability to find Nikola Jokić, take advantage of the attention he received, and to get stops in the fourth quarter led to a major collapse. Ryan discusses the starters being good overall, the bench being bad overall, and some weird coaching decisions that preceded bad moments for the Nuggets late in the game.