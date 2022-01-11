What to expect from DeMarcus Cousins, Rodney McGruder, and James Ennis | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn discusses the roster moves the Denver Nuggets have made over the last 72 hours (or will make soon) that should have Nuggets fans excited about the rest of the season. The Nuggets are looking for ways to solve their backup center spot for the regular season, and they’re taking fliers on guards and wing defenders that could potentially be useful in the playoffs. Ryan discusses the moves, the updated depth chart, and why Denver may not be done making moves.