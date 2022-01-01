Facu Magic to kick off 2022 | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 124-111 win over the Houston Rockets as the shorthanded Nuggets rise to the occasion and take care of business against an inferior team. Facu Campazzo was a magician with the basketball on both ends of the floor, stepping up and leading the team while Nikola Jokić dealt with foul trouble. Ryan recaps Facu’s performance, an up-and-down performance for the starters, and a surprise appearance for Bol Bol.