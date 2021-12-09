Highlights: Nikola Jokic records 39 point triple-double to lead Nuggets past Pelicans

The Denver Nuggets got back into the win column on Wednesday night with a 120-114 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Nikola Jokic was a big reason why as he recorded his second straight triple-double and 61st of his career.

Jokic scored 39 points — a season high — on an extremely efficient 17-of-23 shooting from the field to go along with 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Not only was Jokic phenomenal for all four quarters, but he was at his best in overtime when he scored 11 of his 39 points.

Denver is back in action tonight on the road in San Antonio as Jokic will look to record his third straight triple-double and 62nd of his career. Until then, enjoy these highlights of Jokic from last night as he reminded the NBA yet again why he is the leagues reigning MVP.