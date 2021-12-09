Preview: Denver travels to San Antonio as they look to extend their winning streak

The Denver Nuggets face the San Antonio Spurs tonight, as they look to climb above .500 for the first time since late November. Denver has already matched up with the Spurs once this year, when Denver took them down in Denver on October 22nd. Denver is on the second night of a back-to-back after escaping New Orleans with an overtime win thanks to some late heroics from Nikola Jokic.

The main weapon for the Spurs tonight will be Dejounte Murray. The sixth-year point guard has been the straw that stirs the drink for San Antonio every night. In the team’s eight wins, he has a net rating of +21.4 compared to -8.0 in their 15 losses. He’s the only player currently averaging over 15.0 points per game, and he has three triple doubles on the year after putting up just five combined in his previous four seasons of play. (He missed the 2018-19 season with a torn ACL.) This Spurs team isn’t one that’s going to contend this year, but they are scrappy on a nightly basis.

The Basics

Who: Denver Nuggets (11-12, 4-8 away) vs San Antonio Spurs (8-15, 4-7 home)

When: 6:30 PM MT

Where: AT&T Center

How to watch/listen: NBA League Pass, Altitude TV (If you’re lucky enough) or 92.5 FM KKSE Altitude Sports Radio

Rival Blog: Pounding The Rock

Expected Starting Lineups:

SA: PG Dejounte Murray, SG Derrick White, SF Lonnie Walker, PF Doug McDermott, C Jakob Poeltl

DEN: PG Monte Morris, SG Will Barton, SF Aaron Gordon, PF Jeff Green, C Nikola Jokic

Injuries: Austin Rivers (out), Devin Vassell (doubtful), Keldon Johnson (doubtful)

Three Things to Watch

Work Inside

The Nuggets have times when their offense becomes stagnant and settle for shots from outside rather than g

Get out on the break

Can we please get back to the staple of Denver Nuggets basketball? Ever since the Nuggets became a franchise, one of the pillars to their game plan was getting out on the fastbreak. I know this game is not at altitude so they don't have quite the advantage they would in Ball arena, but fastbreak points are a fairly simple way to get easy baskets which have been hard to come by of late. The Nuggets like to play slow half-court basketball but that is no excuse to not capitalize on the fastbreak. They get opportunities every night, Jokic loves to push it down the floor, it’s just a matter of converting. The ball handler needs to be aggressive towards the rim, trailers need to space the floor and fill lanes, and bigs need to sprint down the floor for a potential offensive rebound.

Points in the paint

