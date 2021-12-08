Ryan Blackburn is joined by Tommy Knowlton, a new(er) writer at Denver Stiffs who writes The Sixth Man, to discuss the Denver Nuggets 120-114 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Nikola Jokić had a 39-point triple-double and was spectacular down the the stretch, and the Nuggets bench did just enough to help the Nuggets get to 3-2 on their current road trip. Ryan and Tommy discuss the game, trends for the Nuggets this year, and which West playoff teams they do or don’t fear at the current moment.
Nikola Jokić has his first true MVP moment of the year | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan and Tommy talk Nikola Jokić’s greatness, the details of Denver’s win over the Pelicans, the upcoming Spurs games, and West playoff teams
