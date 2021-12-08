Singer: Bones Hyland and Bol Bol are “likely” to be available for Nuggets tonight

According to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, the Denver Nuggets are “likely” to get rookie Bones Hyland and Bol Bol back in the lineup tonight after completing quarantine in Orlando.

After completing quarantine in Orlando, both Bones Hyland and Bol Bol are likely available for tonight’s game in New Orleans, I’m told. — Mike Singer (@msinger) December 8, 2021

Hyland has missed the Nuggets last three games, which was a shame considering the last time he was on the floor he scored a career-high 19 points in Denver’s victory over Miami. In the 15 games he’s played this season, Hyland is averaging eight points per game and is shooting just over 35 percent from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets listed Hyland and Bol as DOUBTFUL on the injury report yesterday, but hopefully their status — as Singer reports — takes a turn for the better. Bol’s last appearance for the Nuggets also came in the Miami game, but only lasted for a 1:40 as he played in garbage time to close the game out.

Denver will still be without Jamal Murray (left knee injury recovery), Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery), PJ Dozier (left ACL sprain), and Austin Rivers (health and safety protocols), but they will hopefully have their bell cow in Nikola Jokic, who is listed as PROBABLE due to a right forearm contusion.

The Nuggets and Pelicans tip-off tonight at 6pm MST in New Orleans.