Can the Nuggets solve their issues with a trade? | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn shares his initial thoughts on the trade market as December 15th approaches. The Denver Nuggets bench has struggled in every configuration on the roster so far, and it’s possible that Denver’s solution to their bench issue is a player (or multiple players) on another team. Ryan discusses the availability of backup guards, wings, forwards, and centers that could help the Nuggets, including names like Daniel Theis, Willie Cauley-Stein, Kyle Anderson, and Justin Holiday, along with a slew of other targets.