Watch: Nikola Jokic records 60th career-triple double, passes Larry Bird for eighth all-time

Even though it came in a losing effort, Denver Nuggets superstar big man recorded yet another triple-double last night with a 17 points, 12 rebound, and 15 assist performance against the Chicago Bulls. It was a season high in assists for Jokic and even though it wasn’t his best game of the season, that shouldn’t take away what he was able to accomplish.

Jokic is now in sole possession of eighth on the all-time triple double list and is 129 from first place, which is currently held by Russell Westbrook. Here are the other six players ahead of Jokic that are also chasing Westrbook’s record:

Westbrook — 189 Oscar Robertson — 181 Magic Johnson — 138 Jason Kidd — 107 LeBron James — 99 Wilt Chamberlain — 78 James Harden — 62 Jokic — 60

Jokic has recorded just three triple-doubles in the 18 games he has played this season, but the pace in which he is on is certainly one that could see him reach 100+ triple-doubles before his career is all said and done. To watch the highlights from yet another record setting performance by Jokic, click the link below!