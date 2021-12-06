The Nuggets bench can’t get any worse, right? | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 109-97 loss to the Chicago Bulls as the bench falls into complete disarray once again. Nikola Jokić had an off night and still broke a record held by Larry Bird. The Nuggets starters had a positive plus-minus for the most part. The bench was still destroyed though, and Ryan discusses JaMychal Green and the rest of the bench options in bitter detail, along with mistakes made this offseason by the Nuggets front office.