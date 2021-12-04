Domination in the Big Apple | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 113-99 win over the New York Knicks that saw Nikola Jokić bounce back in a big way. He had 32 points on 19 shots in just 27 minutes, looking like the best player in the NBA once again. Zeke Nnaji also had a career high of 21 points as his three-point shooting continues to impress. Meanwhile, newcomer Davon Reed scored nine points and did bit of everything in his Nuggets debut. Ryan discusses it all, especially Reed, in the latest episode.