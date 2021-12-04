Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: P.J. Dozier and Bones Hyland support the team from afar

As a fan, the only good thing about having so many players on your favorite team not being able to play is that during the games, you can follow the thoughts and reactions of the players watching from home. This week, we received some commentary from Bones Hyland, who is sidelined while in Health and Safety Protocols, and from P.J. Dozier, who will be sidelined indefinitely with a torn ACL.

On Monday night, the Nuggets earned a huge win against the Miami Heat and snapped their six-game losing streak. Dozier, forced to watch from home as he begins his recovery, made sure to send props to his team for a hard-fought win while being short-handed.

That’s the Nuggets team we all know and love. Good Win gang! — PJ Dozier (@Dozier_Kid) November 30, 2021

Hyland was also active on social media this week, especially during the team’s game against the Orlando Magic. Hyland tweeted his thoughts as the game progressed and made sure to give credit to multiple players.

Monte Morris, who scored 22 points on 10/15 and was almost perfect from mid-range, earned some praise from the rookie.

That boy don’t miss no middy’s — Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) December 2, 2021

Real smooth tae real smooth — Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) December 2, 2021

Hyland also made sure to live tweet his reaction to the Aaron Gordon dunk in the first quarter, and complimented Gordon’s energy.

OMG AGGGGGG — Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) December 2, 2021

Love ya energy rn boy @Double0AG — Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) December 2, 2021

He also expressed excitement after a three-point play from the MVP.

And 11111111 yokkkkkkkkkkkkkkk — Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) December 2, 2021

Hyland’s last tweet of the night was a simple one that he used to display his displeasure with the result of the game.

— Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) December 2, 2021

I think it says a lot about the character of Hylands and Dozier that they are willing to support the team in a public way even while inactive. However, as fun as it is to take a glimpse inside the players’ minds by following their social media feeds during the games, there’s no question that it’s far more enjoyable to see them on the court. Here’s to hoping Hyland clears protocols soon and that Dozier has a speedy recovery and returns an even stronger player.