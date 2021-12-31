Ryan Blackburn goes over the latest COVID news with the Denver Nuggets before transitioning into a podcast about New Year’s Resolutions. From Nuggets resolutions from fans to Ryan’s Nuggets resolutions to Ryan’s personal resolutions, this is a podcast about reflection, appreciation, and setting goals for the new year to be proud of.
Filed under:
New Year, New Nuggets | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan recaps 2021, discusses the New Year’s resolutions of Nuggets fans, and shares his own resolutions for 2022.
