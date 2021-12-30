Ryan Blackburn discusses the postponement of the Denver Nuggets versus Golden State Warriors game on Thursday, sharing thoughts on Denver’s roster situation. He discusses the additions of Davon Reed and Rayjon Tucker before talking about Denver’s upcoming schedule being a barometer for regular season success. Finally, he goes over the tiers of the Western Conference and how they’ve more or less remained the same.
Nuggets v Warriors part 2 is postponed, Nuggets in COVID trouble | Pickaxe and Roll
