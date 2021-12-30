Nuggets to sign Rayjon Tucker to 10-day contract via hardship exception, joins Davon Reed

According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Denver Nuggets are signing guard Rayjon Tucker to a 10-day contract via hardship exception.

Nuggets are signing Rayjon Tucker to a 10-day hardship exception, league source tells @denverpost. — Mike Singer (@msinger) December 31, 2021

The Nuggets are also re-upping with Davon Reed for a third 10-day contract via hardship exception, sources also told Mike Singer.

Forced to postpone tonight’s game due to not having enough available players, the Nuggets are signing Tucker, a 6’3” third-year guard who last played for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. Tucker played college ball at Florida Gulf Coast and has played 34 games in the NBA across two professional seasons, averaging just 6.7 minutes per game coming off the end of the bench.

This season, Tucker has averaged 17.1 points 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in the G League Showcase for the Wisconsin Herd. He’s not much of an outside shooter at just 20.8% in his NBA career and 29.8% across 13 games at the Showcase, but he’s athletic and competes hard on the defensive end, something the Nuggets will absolutely need.

With the Nuggets currently dealing with a COVID outbreak on top of all of the injuries they have, Tucker becomes the eighth healthy player on Denver’s roster, joining Nikola Jokić, Will Barton, Facu Campazzo, JaMychal Green, Bol Bol, Petr Cornelie, and the recently re-signed Davon Reed.

Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, and Vlatko Čančar were all questionable heading into Thursday’s scheduled game before its postponement.

Jeff Green, Bones Hyland, and Zeke Nnaji were all out due to health and safety protocols, joining head coach Michael Malone and members of his coaching staff.

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., PJ Dozier, and Markus Howard were already out due to injury.

It’s safe to say that the Nuggets need some reinforcements. Reed has been great in a Nuggets uniform already, and the Nuggets are hoping lightning will strike twice with the signing of Rayjon Tucker. Perhaps they will need lightning three or four more times when this is all said and done.

Welcome to Denver, Rayjon! Let’s see what you’ve got.