Highlights: Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets past Warriors behind game saving block

The Denver Nuggets were once up 24 points last night, that was until the Golden State Warriors made a ferocious second half comeback to tie the game in the final minute of regulation. Thanks to a timely bucket from Will Barton and a massive block from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets were able to squeak out of Golden State victorious.

Jokic was a big reason why as he scored 22 points to go along with 18 rebounds and five assists. It was not his most efficient night as Jokic shot just 8-of-19 from the field and committed eight turnovers, but he came ups clutch when it mattered most.

Here's the courtside view of Nikola's block that you asked for pic.twitter.com/FAihDiIDm2 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 29, 2021

Through 28 games this season, Jokic is now averaging 25.8 points, 7.1 assists, and a career-high 14 rebounds per game. In the Nuggets last three games, Jokic has hauled in a total of 61 rebounds and has games of 22, 21, and 18 boards.

Jokic is currently in the mist of another dominant stretch and it’s helped keep the Nuggets afloat as they currently sit at fifth in the Western Conference standings with a 17-16 record. To watch all the highlights from Jokic’s performance last night, click the link below!