Report: former Nuggets big man Kenneth Faried signs with Grand Rapids Gold

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, former Denver Nuggets legend Kenneth Faried is signing with the Grand Rapids Gold of the G-League.

Eight-year NBA veteran Kenneth Faried is joining the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Reunion of sorts for Faried and the Denver organization. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 29, 2021

The Nuggets selected Faried out of Morehead State with the 22nd pick in the 2011 draft and he last appeared in a game for Denver back in 2018. Faried then made brief stops with the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets before going to play overseas in China.

Faried is still just 32 years old and could have some tread left in the tires. The Gold and head coach Jason Terry have done a fantastic job this season of giving former NBA contributors a space to showcase their skills with the hopes of landing one last opportunity in the NBA. Isaiah Thomas, Nik Stauskas, and Lance Stephenson are all examples of players signed to the Gold that have been given NBA chances so far this season.

There’s no telling whether Faried will get signed by another NBA team or whether the Nuggets will give him another chance here in Denver, but one thing is for certain and it’s that “The Manimal” was pretty fun to watch during his time in the Mile High City.