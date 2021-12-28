Singer: Nuggets to keep Davon Reed past current 10-Day

According to a report from Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Nuggets are intending to keep recent addition Davon Reed past his current 10 day contract. There are multiple venues of doing this, and the front office hasn’t decided on which yet, according to the report. They may give him another 10 day, or find him a full time roster spot through other means.

Davon Reed has really made an impression, and quickly become both a favorite of the fans, team, media, and Malone alike. His defense and grit is something the team was missing and he’s given it to them beautifully. He’s also hit 46.7% of his threes this season. If I were the Nuggets, I’d make sure to give Davon a permanent roster spot, because he’s filling in the Torrey Craig/PJ Dozier role and he’s doing it wonderfully.

They could do this through filing for an injury hardship exception for PJ Dozier or Michael Porter Jr, or by waiving a player. In my personal opinion, they should waive Bol Bol and bring him on full time, and on a multiple year deal. He’s someone who is a good end of the rotation kind of guy, and if the Nuggets don’t do it someone else will.