Davon Reed earns his 10-day contract in just one game | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 103-100 win over the Los Angeles Clippers as Nikola Jokić goes bonkers with 26 points, 22 rebounds, and 8 assists. Monte Morris, Will Barton, and Austin Rivers each had their moments as well, but it was 10-day contract Davon Reed who really stood out with his scoring and defense in this one. Ryan discusses the starters, the bench, and Denver’s apparent need for Davon Reed for the rest of the season.