Nuggets collapse in fourth quarter vs Hornets | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 115-107 loss to the Charlotte Hornets as Nikola Jokić goes for 29 points and 21 rebounds but also misses 21 shots. The Nuggets bench was fantastic in the first half and abysmal in the second half, and the starters couldn’t regain lost momentum as their lead slipped away in the closing minutes. Ryan discusses the starters, the bench, criticism, and Christmas.