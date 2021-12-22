Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 108-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in which the starters were pulled in the third quarter in embarrassing fashion due to lack of effort. Nikola Jokić wasn’t at his best, Aaron Gordon and Will Barton were poor defensively, and the bench didn’t have enough firepower to stage a full comeback in the fourth quarter. Ryan breaks down the performance while also discussing why good effort can be difficult to achieve throughout the entire regular season.
If you don’t start the game, you’re not allowed to finish it either | Pickaxe and Roll
