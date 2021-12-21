Dan Favale on the Nuggets contending for a championship | Pickaxe and Roll

In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, Ryan Blackburn brings on Dan Favale, writer at Bleacher Report and co-host of the Hardwood Knocks podcast, to discuss the Denver Nuggets as championship contenders. What are Denver’s strengths and weaknesses? How do they match up against the top teams in the Western Conference? How does that change when Jamal Murray returns? They also discuss the biggest holes in Denver’s rotation now and going forward.