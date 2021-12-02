Ryan Blackburn shares his thoughts on the Denver Nuggets 108-103 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokić had a bad game and a terrible second half. Aaron Gordon’s return was spoiled, Facu Campazzo’s defense was bad, but the truth is, this game doesn’t really matter. Ryan explains why, along with more important concerns. Then, he discusses Zeke Nnaji in more detail and why he deserves to play more going forward.
Filed under:
Perspective on a bad loss to Orlando and why Zeke must play more | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan discusses the Orlando loss, Nikola Jokić, concerns for the playoffs, and Zeke Nnaji deserving an expanded role
Loading comments...