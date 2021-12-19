Ryan Blackburn discusses the Denver Nuggets game against the Brooklyn Nets being postponed, with the Nikola Jokić vs Kevin Durant battle having to wait just a little bit longer. Then, Ryan surveys the Nuggets and where they are as a team right now, from numbers to health to future prospects of playoffs. Finally, he breaks down the Grand Rapids Gold and how they’re turning into the stomping ground for players hoping to make an NBA return.
KD versus Joker will have to wait | Pickaxe and Roll
