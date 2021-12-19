Report: Nuggets vs. Nets game today has been postponed

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets game that was set to be played today has been canceled.

The Denver-Brooklyn game today has been postponed, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Denver only has one player in health and safety protocols (Bol Bol), while the Nets have most of their roster including players like Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul Millsap, and Kyrie Irving. This is now the fourth game this season the NBA has postponed due to COVID.

The Nuggets are coming off a victory in Atlanta on Friday night and will now wait another three days as their next game is not until Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.