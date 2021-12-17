Nuggets start the road trip out right in Atlanta | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 133-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks as Denver starts out the road trip the right way. Nikola Jokić played just 26 minutes, dealing with some foul trouble but also watching the rest of his team perform well in his stead. Bones Hyland set a new career high with 24 points. Facu Campazzo, Jeff Green, and Aaron Gordon also deserve plenty of credit in what was truly a team win.