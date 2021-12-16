Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 124-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in which Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns dominated their respective matchups. Nikola Jokić had a triple-double, but he had very little help against a potent T’Wolves starting unit. Markus Howard also sustained what may be a serious knee injury, details we are still waiting on. Ryan discusses Denver’s starters not rising to the occasion, the bench more or less looking the same, and the mounting injuries that may force Denver toward roster additions sooner rather than later.
Filed under:
T’Wolves scorch the nets at Ball Arena | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan recaps the Nuggets loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves as KAT and Ant show they aren’t to be picked on anymore
