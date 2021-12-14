Nikola Jokić demolishes Wizards, gets ejected in close win | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 113-107 win over the Washington Wizards as Nikola Jokić goes full Joker against his former coach Wes Unseld Jr.. Jokić got a near 30-20-10 game before being ejected by eternal enemy Tony Brothers, and though the Nuggets nearly gave away the game without him, they had just enough of a cushion to win in his stead. Ryan discusses the first 30 minutes that saw the Nuggets go up by 30 points, the final 18 minutes that were emblematic of Denver’s season, and the duality of Facu Campazzo in Denver’s rotation.