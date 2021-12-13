Highlights: Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets past Wizards, falls just shy of triple-double

Nikola Jokic was at it again Monday night at Ball Arena as his 28 point, 19 rebound, and nine assist performance helped lead the Denver Nuggets to a 113-107 victory over the Washington Wizards. The Nuggets are now over .500 once again with a 14-13 record, which is good for eighth place in the Western Conference.

Denver’s superstar big man’s night did end a little earlier than expected as he was ejected in the fourth quarter after being assessed a double-technical foul. Jokic was frustrated with some of the non-calls and ended up playing just 31 minutes, which may be a blessing in disguise because it gave him some much needed rest and the Nuggets had such a strong lead that the game was never really in doubt.

Jokic scored his 28 points on an extremely efficient 9-of-14 shooting from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-11 from the free-throw stripe. His 19 rebounds tied a season high as Jokic has now done that four different times this season .

To watch all the highlights from another dominant performance by Jokic, click the link below!