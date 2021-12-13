 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Video: Facu Campazzo flashes playmaking skills with back-to-back dimes

Facu Campazzo is trying to be on SportsCenter Top-10 multiple times tonight.

By Brandon Ewing
Denver Nuggets v San Antonio Spurs Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

During the midway point of the second quarter in tonight’s game between the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards, point guard Facundo Campazzo pulled off not one, but two insane assists that lead to buckets by Vlatko Cancar.

Here is another angle of Campazzo’s unreal pass to Cancar for three:

Campazzo was not done there as he pulled off this insane underhand pass that led to an easy bucket for Cancar on the very next possession.

Don’t go anywhere because if the second quarter was any indication of how the rest of tonight is going to go we may be in store for some more Facu magic.

