Video: Facu Campazzo flashes playmaking skills with back-to-back dimes

During the midway point of the second quarter in tonight’s game between the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards, point guard Facundo Campazzo pulled off not one, but two insane assists that lead to buckets by Vlatko Cancar.

Here is another angle of Campazzo’s unreal pass to Cancar for three:

Eyes in the back of his head pic.twitter.com/rOGxHgq0ZM — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 14, 2021

Campazzo was not done there as he pulled off this insane underhand pass that led to an easy bucket for Cancar on the very next possession.

The Magician is pulling out all the tricks tonight! pic.twitter.com/E7HOlXbaxi — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 14, 2021

Don’t go anywhere because if the second quarter was any indication of how the rest of tonight is going to go we may be in store for some more Facu magic.