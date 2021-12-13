Shams: Grand Rapids Gold signs Isaiah Thomas for G-League Showcase

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Grand Rapids Gold will be signing former all-star point guard Isaiah Thomas for the G-League Showcase.

Isaiah Thomas has signed with the Denver Nuggets’ NBA G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jason Terry, who is close with Thomas, is head coach of Grand Rapids and will coach IT in the G League Showcase beginning Sunday. https://t.co/CtQ0FIRq2Z — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 13, 2021

Isaiah Thomas is a former two time all-star and last played in the 2020-2021 season for the New Orleans Pelicans where he only suited up in 3 games on a 10 day contract and was not signed back after that stint. He also played for the Kings, Celtics, Cavaliers, Lakers, Nuggets, and Wizards before that. He finished top 5 in MVP voting at his peak in the 2016-17 season.

His best days are behind him due to a hip injury that he never fully recovered from, but he will be trying to show NBA teams what he still has in the tank and try to make an NBA comeback. It will be interesting to see if he can still provide anything to an NBA team, but over the last few seasons he was typically inefficient and still as much of a negative on the defensive side of the ball as he was in Boston.

I don’t think this means much for Denver, as they already have a lot of small guards on their roster and most of them are better than Isaiah Thomas. Though I do wish the best for him in this endeavor and his comeback attempt.