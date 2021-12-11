Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 127-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs to wrap up a grueling seven game road trip. Nikola Jokić was fantastic, dominating in his minutes and setting the tone for the Nuggets early and often. Markus Howard, Bones Hyland, and Facu Campazzo were tremendous in their minutes off the bench as well, which included 37 combined points from Howard and Bones. Ryan discusses the win, what it means for Denver, and why Denver shouldn’t question where the production comes from but celebrate it anyway.
Filed under:
A winning road trip after all is said and done | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan recaps the Nuggets win over San Antonio as Nikola Jokić and checks notes Markus Howard lead the team to victory
