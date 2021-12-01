 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Singer: Austin Rivers and Bones Hyland enter health and safety protocols

The injury riddled Nuggets keep getting unlucky

By Asher Levy
Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets

According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Denver Nuggets will be without guards Austin Rivers and PJ Dozier for at least 10 days. This is because both have entered health and safety protocol.

This comes at an awful time for the Nuggets. They are already short handed, and this is yet another hit to the lacking depth that they had already due to the injuries. As for who is not injured there are only 4 active guards for the Nuggets — those being Will Barton, Monte Morris, Facu Compazzo, and Markus Howard.

We’ll have to see what coach Malone does with the rotation. It’s unclear whether or not Markus Howard will get serious run. On the bright side for Nuggets fans, Facu has been playing very well as of late. We will see the answers to all the questions about the rotation tonight against the Magic.

