Joker returns, Nuggets win, simple math | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 120-111 win over the Miami Heat to break the six-game losing streak. Nikola Jokić returned and played to MVP form. Bones Hyland set a career high in his return with 19 points off the bench. The Nuggets made their shots tonight, and everything became easier as a result. Ryan discusses the win, the vibes, Michael Porter Jr.’s back surgery, and more.