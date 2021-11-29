 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Nikola Jokic to play tonight against Miami

After missing the Nuggets past four games due to a wrist injury, the reigning MVP is back.

By Brandon Ewing
Portland Trail Blazers v Denver Nuggets Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic will return to the lineup tonight after missing the past four games due to a wrist injury.

This sets up a nice rematch between Jokic and the Miami Heat as you might recall what happened the last time these teams played just a few weeks ago:

Hopefully nothing from the past resurfaces tonight and Jokic can help lead the Nuggets to a big time victory. The Nuggets are in a bit of a rough patch having lost their last six games and this is their first bit of good news that has surfaced in awhile. It was reported this morning that Michael Porter Jr. was set to undergo another back surgery, so Jokic having some positive injury news is a little breath of fresh air for Nuggets fans.

Jokic is putting together another MVP quality season averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in the 14 games he’s played this season. Here’s to hoping Jokic has another big performance tonight and gets the Nuggets back into the win column.

