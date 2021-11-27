The Nuggets are overwhelmed by the injury bug | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 120-109 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, marking their sixth straight defeat and the most since Michael Malone’s first season as the Nuggets head coach. Denver appears overwhelmed by the injury bug, and though players continue to have good games here or there, the defense has suffered, the starters are tired, and there’s nowhere else to turn until health improves. Ryan discusses the play of Facu Campazzo, Will barton, JaMychal Green, Zeke Nnaji, Vlatko Čančar, and more in Denver’s latest defeat on Friday night.