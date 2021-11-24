Trying to enjoy Thanksgiving with Gage Bridgford | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn and Gage Bridgford, lead writer for Denver Stiffs, discuss the ACL tear for P.J. Dozier that will force him to miss the rest of the 2021-22 season. They discuss Denver’s injury issues before transitioning into Thanksgiving discussion, where Ryan and Gage do a fantasy draft of Thanksgiving dishes while on a budget. They then pour over comments from Nuggets fans on what they’re thankful for this year.