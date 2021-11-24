 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News: P.J. Dozier feared to have torn ACL on Tuesday night

Filed under:

Trying to enjoy Thanksgiving with Gage Bridgford | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan and Gage discuss P.J. Dozier’s injury, Thanksgiving food, and what Nuggets fans are thankful for.

By Ryan Blackburn
/ new

Ryan Blackburn and Gage Bridgford, lead writer for Denver Stiffs, discuss the ACL tear for P.J. Dozier that will force him to miss the rest of the 2021-22 season. They discuss Denver’s injury issues before transitioning into Thanksgiving discussion, where Ryan and Gage do a fantasy draft of Thanksgiving dishes while on a budget. They then pour over comments from Nuggets fans on what they’re thankful for this year.

More From Denver Stiffs

Loading comments...