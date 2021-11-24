Nuggets Announce PJ Dozier Tore His ACL

After reports came out last night that the team feared PJ Dozier had torn his ACL after a nasty fall; the Nuggets have officially announced that PJ Dozier has a torn ACL and will be out indefinitely. The injury happened last night during the Nuggets’ loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Injury update: PJ Dozier has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. He will be out indefinitely. #MileHighBasketball — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 24, 2021

In an injury riddled season this is yet another blow to the Nuggets and their title hopes. PJ Dozier had been a key role player for them this season and the season before. He is currently in a contract year and most likely would have earned himself a well paying contract, but this injury will sideline him for the rest of the season.

It’s just an awful injury that I hate to see. PJ is very important to this team, yeah, but he’s also a person and no one deserves to tear their ACL. All of our thoughts are with PJ and all of us at Denver Stiffs hope him a speedy and full recovery.