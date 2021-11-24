 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News: P.J. Dozier feared to have torn ACL on Tuesday night

Nuggets Announce PJ Dozier Tore His ACL

An awful season gets worse

By Asher Levy
Chicago Bulls v Denver Nuggets Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

After reports came out last night that the team feared PJ Dozier had torn his ACL after a nasty fall; the Nuggets have officially announced that PJ Dozier has a torn ACL and will be out indefinitely. The injury happened last night during the Nuggets’ loss to the Phoenix Suns.

In an injury riddled season this is yet another blow to the Nuggets and their title hopes. PJ Dozier had been a key role player for them this season and the season before. He is currently in a contract year and most likely would have earned himself a well paying contract, but this injury will sideline him for the rest of the season.

It’s just an awful injury that I hate to see. PJ is very important to this team, yeah, but he’s also a person and no one deserves to tear their ACL. All of our thoughts are with PJ and all of us at Denver Stiffs hope him a speedy and full recovery.

