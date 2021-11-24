Nuggets play hard until they don’t against the Blazers | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 119-100 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers as P.J. Dozier experiences a scary knee injury in the first quarter. The Nuggets battled hard for long stretches of this game, but brief stretches where they played selfishly and stopped playing with effort undid them. Ryan discusses the good, the bad, and the ugly of the win, including Jeff Green’s big night, as well as why the Nuggets may be cursed.