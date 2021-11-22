Ryan Blackburn shares the 10 biggest reasons why the Denver Nuggets can still win a 2021-22 NBA championship even if Michael Porter Jr. doesn’t play another game. With Nikola Jokić still on the roster and Jamal Murray eventually returning, the Nuggets still have a championship foundation in place, and Ryan discusses how Denver can still find that next gear. From the three-point shooting already improving, to the pecking order shifting for the better, to the rest of the West remaining open, there are reasons to remain hopeful in the face of despair.
Filed under:
The Nuggets can still win a championship if Michael Porter Jr. is out | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan brings back some positivity to the conversation surrounding the Nuggets in the face of true adversity.
